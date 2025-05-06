Air India announces new domestic flight services: Details

Mumbai: The flag carrier of India, Air India announced launch of new domestic flight service. The airline announced a new daily flight service between Delhi and Gaya. The service will start from 1st September 2025.

With this addition, Gaya becomes the 46th domestic destination in Air India’s network. These flights will be operated using the Airbus A320. Passengers travelling to and from Gaya will have easy access to one-stop connections from Kathmandu, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Phuket, Singapore, Colombo, Kuala Lumpur, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo-Haneda.

Flight Schedule:

Flight AI429 (Delhi to Gaya):

Frequency: Daily

Departure: 14:30

Arrival: 16:05

Flight AI430 (Gaya to Delhi):

Frequency: Daily

Departure: 16:40

Arrival: 18:00

Bookings for these flights can be made through Air India’s official website, mobile app, or through travel agents.