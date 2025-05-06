Know why couples must undergo this treatment together

Women frequently suffer from urinary-related diseases. Men also often experience infections in their private areas. These infections are caused by the same type of bacteria or fungus in both genders. A study in Australia has revealed that if a woman has a vaginal infection, it won’t be resolved unless the man also receives treatment. This applies to men and women in relationships, as it is a sexually transmitted disease.

This study indicates that vaginal infection, traditionally seen as a women’s issue, is a sexually transmitted disease affecting men as well. One in three women globally is afflicted by this condition. Therefore, the infection cannot be fully eradicated unless men are also treated. Both men and women must undergo treatment together to prevent the risk of reinfection.

As per experts, issues related to discharge in women are also found in men. Therefore, the disease won’t be cured unless both partners are treated simultaneously. The problem of infections in the private parts is equally common in both men and women, so joint treatment is essential.