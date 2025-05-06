International carriers avoid Pakistani airspace

New York: Several international air carriers have decided to avoid Pakistani airspace amid tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack last month. These carriers are choosing longer routes to avoid Pakistani airspace.

Air France and Germany’s Lufthansa have decided not to use Pakistani airspace.

‘Due to recent tensions between India and Pakistan, the airline has decided to suspend overflight of Pakistan until further notice,’ said Air France in a statement. Air France said that it was changing its flight schedule and plans, which would result in longer trip durations.

Flight-tracking data showed some flights of British Airways, Swiss International Air Lines and Emirates travelling over the Arabian Sea and then turning north towards Delhi in order to avoid Pakistani airspace.

Tensions between India and Pakistan began after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam’s Baisaran Valley. India has prohibited Pakistani airlines from using its airspace.