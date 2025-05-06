Know potential symptoms of thyroid

The thyroid gland is found in the throat. It is located just below the larynx. This butterfly-shaped gland controls other functions of the body by releasing hormones.
The thyroid gland releases hormones called thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3). By which the body controls metabolism. This gland affects energy, temperature, and weight in the body. The problem of thyroid is increasing rapidly in women as compared to men.
There are two types of thyroid: one is hypothyroidism, in which there is a deficiency of thyroid hormone, and the other is hyperthyroidism, in which the thyroid hormone increases too much.
Symptoms of Hypothyroidism
Fatigue and weakness
Weight gain
Dry skin and hair loss
Constipation
Inability to tolerate cold
Menstrual irregularities
Depression and mood swings
Symptoms of Hyperthyroidism
Rapid weight loss
Rapid heartbeat
Sweating profusely
Nervousness and anxiety
Insomnia
Changes in menstruation
Increased appetite
