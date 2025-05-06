Know potential symptoms of thyroid

The thyroid gland is found in the throat. It is located just below the larynx. This butterfly-shaped gland controls other functions of the body by releasing hormones.

The thyroid gland releases hormones called thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3). By which the body controls metabolism. This gland affects energy, temperature, and weight in the body. The problem of thyroid is increasing rapidly in women as compared to men.

There are two types of thyroid: one is hypothyroidism, in which there is a deficiency of thyroid hormone, and the other is hyperthyroidism, in which the thyroid hormone increases too much.

Also Read: Practice these exercises to gain muscles without gym

Symptoms of Hypothyroidism

Fatigue and weakness

Weight gain

Dry skin and hair loss

Constipation

Inability to tolerate cold

Menstrual irregularities

Depression and mood swings

Symptoms of Hyperthyroidism

Rapid weight loss

Rapid heartbeat

Sweating profusely

Nervousness and anxiety

Insomnia

Changes in menstruation

Increased appetite