Know conditions when depression affects sex life

All sex problems can be faced with open conversations and therapy with doctors. It is important to understand that this loss of desire is associated with symptoms of depression. Decreased sexual activity is followed by weight loss, reduced condition, physical and mental energy. Especially problems with insomnia, which is an important symptom of depression.
The most common sexual problems:
impossibility of sexual excitement
problems with erection
the impossibility of experiencing sexual pleasure
rapid ejaculation
inability to experience orgasm
inability to ejaculate
loss of desire for sex
loss of condition-energy
mental and physical well-being…
Remember, antidepressants also have direct effects on sexual activity. Thus, such drugs affect the reduction of libido and even affect erectile dysfunction in a man, suppress desire, prevent the experience of orgasm, ie, delayed ejaculation.
In women: vaginal dryness, inability to experience orgasm, fatigue and stress.
