Know conditions when depression affects sex life

All sex problems can be faced with open conversations and therapy with doctors. It is important to understand that this loss of desire is associated with symptoms of depression. Decreased sexual activity is followed by weight loss, reduced condition, physical and mental energy. Especially problems with insomnia, which is an important symptom of depression.

The most common sexual problems:

impossibility of sexual excitement

problems with erection

the impossibility of experiencing sexual pleasure

Also Read: Know sexual health problems due to diabetes

rapid ejaculation

inability to experience orgasm

inability to ejaculate

loss of desire for sex

loss of condition-energy

mental and physical well-being…

Remember, antidepressants also have direct effects on sexual activity. Thus, such drugs affect the reduction of libido and even affect erectile dysfunction in a man, suppress desire, prevent the experience of orgasm, ie, delayed ejaculation.

In women: vaginal dryness, inability to experience orgasm, fatigue and stress.