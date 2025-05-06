Know symptoms of heart attack

Heart attack is one of the leading causes of death across the globe. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), an estimated 17.9 million people died from cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) in 2019. This is nearly 32% of global deaths. CVDs are a group of disorders of the heart and blood vessels. These include coronary heart disease and cerebrovascular disease among others.

Heart attack, also known as myocardial infarction, is an emergency wherein your heart muscle begins to die because it isn’t getting enough blood flow. A blockage in the arteries that supply blood to your heart usually causes this. If the blood flow isn’t restored quickly, a heart attack can cause permanent heart damage and death.

Here are some of the unusual signs of heart attack.

Anxiety

Sudden, intense anxiety that feels like a panic attack can be a sign of a heart attack. This happens because the heart isn’t getting enough oxygen, which triggers the nervous system’s stress response.

Jaw, Neck, or Back Pain

While chest pain is a common symptom, discomfort in areas like the jaw, neck or upper back can also signal heart trouble. These pains often come on suddenly, can be sharp or dull and may not be linked to physical strain.

Sleep Disturbances

Trouble falling or staying asleep, especially when accompanied by unusual fatigue or restlessness, can be an early warning sign. Some people experience frequent waking due to chest discomfort or shortness of breath. Sleep issues may appear days or even weeks before a heart attack, especially in women.

Indigestion or Nausea

Heart attacks can sometimes mimic gastrointestinal problems. You might feel bloated, have heartburn or experience nausea. These symptoms occur when reduced blood flow affects digestion or when a heart attack irritates the vagus nerve which runs from the brain to the abdomen.

Lightheadedness or Dizziness

A heart attack can reduce blood flow to the brain, causing dizziness or a faint feeling. This symptom may occur with or without chest pain and is especially concerning if it happens along with other symptoms like shortness of breath or sweating.