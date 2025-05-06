Qatar Airways increases flights to these countries

Doha: The national air carrier of Qatar, Qatar Airways has decided to expand its services to North and South America. The air carrier will increase flights to Toronto and Sao Paulo.

The airline will serve Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ) with five weekly flights from June 19, 2025, and Sao Paulo/Guarulhos International Airport (GRU) with 17 weekly flights from June 25, 2025.

The airline inaugurated its flights to Toronto in December 2024 ahead of the festive season, and is planning to offer daily flights to the city this coming winter.

Summer schedule

Departing every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:

Doha (DOH) to Toronto (YYZ) – Flight QR767: Departure 08:10, Arrival 15:00

Toronto (YYZ) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR768: Departure 21:00, Arrival 16:40

Winter schedule

The flights will depart daily:

Doha (DOH) to Toronto (YYZ) – Flight QR767: Departure 08:25, Arrival 14:40

Toronto (YYZ) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR768: Departure 20:10, Arrival 16:55

Qatar Airways flights to Sao Paulo (GRU)

Departing every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday:

Doha (DOH) to São Paulo (GRU) – Flight QR785: Departure 00:10, Arrival 09:00

Sao Paulo (GRU) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR786: Departure 10:30, Arrival 06:45

Passengers will continue to benefit from Qatar Airways’ seamless connections to 55 destinations in Latin America through LATAM Airlines, including Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires, Lima and Santiago de Chile.