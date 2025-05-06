Vivo X200 Ultra Launched: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Vivo X200 Ultra has been launched in China. The new camera flagship packs a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera unit, comprising two Sony LYT-818 sensors and a 200-megapixel telephoto sensor. The Vivo X200 Ultra has dedicated

The Vivo X200 Ultra price in China starts at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 75,500) for the 12GB + 256GB RAM storage variant. It is priced at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 84,000) for the 16GB + 512GB variant and CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 92,000) for the 16GB + 1TB model. Finally, the top-end 16GB + 1TB variant with Photography Kit is priced at CNY 9,699 (roughly Rs. 1,13,000). The phone is offered in Black, Red Circle, and Silver Tone (translated from Chinese) colour options.

The dual SIM (Nano) Vivo X200 Ultra runs on Android 15-based FunTouch OS 15 and features a 6.82-inch 2K(1,440 x 3,168 pixels) 8T LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 93.3 percent screen to body ratio, 510ppi pixel density, and 4,500 nits of peak brightness. The screen has Armor glass coating. It runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset alongside Adreno 830 GPU and up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM.

The Vivo X200 Ultra has a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel 1/1.28-inch Sony LYT-818 35mm primary camera with f/1.69 aperture, a 50-megapixel 14mm 1/1.28-inch Sony LYT-818 ultra wide angle sensor with f/2.0 aperture, and a 200-megapixel 85mm Zeiss APO telephoto sensor with f/1.69 aperture. The handset has two dedicated image signal processors (ISP) comprising the Vivo V3+ chip and a VS1 chip. The camera unit is claimed to meet the CIPA 5.0 image stabilisation level of professional cameras.

The Vivo X200 Ultra is touted to deliver DSLR camera-like shots. It comes with an optional Photography Kit that includes a Zeiss 2.35x teleconverter. This extra lens can be attached to the phone to convert the 200-megapixel periscope shooter to deliver a 200mm (8.7x optical) focal length. The camera grip has an inbuilt 2,300mAh battery to temporarily recharge the phone. It features a separate video shutter button and a shoulder strap.

For selfies and video chats, the Vivo X200 Ultra has a 50-megapixel front camera with an f/2.45 aperture. It houses up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 inbuilt storage.

The Vivo X200 Ultra has IP68 and IP69 dust and water-resistant ratings. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, colour temperature sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and infrared remote control. The handset has a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication, and it includes an X-axis linear motor. The phone packs dual speakers. Vivo X200 Ultra carries a 6,000mAh battery with support for 40W wireless and 90W wired charging.