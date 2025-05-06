Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: Benchmark Indian equity indices settled lower on Tuesday, weighed down by broad-based selling across sectors. The BSE Sensex declined by 155.77 points, or 0.19 per cent, to close at 80,641.07. The NSE Nifty50 dropped 81.55 points, or 0.33 per cent, to end at 24,379.60.

The Nifty Midcap100, and Smallcap100 indices fell by 2.27 per cent and 2.50 per cent, respectively. Barring Nifty Auto, all the other sectoral indices on the NSE ended lower, with the Nifty PSU Bank index being the worst hit, as all 12 constituent stocks logged losses. The index ended down by 4.84 per cent, dragged by Bank of Baroda (10.91 per cent), Bank of India (6.19 per cent), and Union Bank of India (6.33 per cent).

This was followed by real estate stocks, as the Nifty Realty index ended lower by 3.58 per cent, dragged by Godrej Properties (6.36 per cent) and Sobha (4.96 per cent). Meanwhile, the fear index (India VIX), which gauges volatility in the markets, ended higher by 3.58 per cent at 19 points.

Also Read: 8 killed, 2 injured in collision between car and tractor

Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Hindustan Unilever, and Nestle India were among the gainers. Eternal (formerly Zomato), State Bank of India (SBI), Tata Motors, NTPC, and Adani Ports were the top laggards.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 765 against 3,134 stocks that declined, and 123 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,022. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 61, and those that hit a 52-week low was 67. A total of 137 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 320 in the lower circuit.