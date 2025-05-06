Lava launches new budget-friendly smartphone in India: Details

Mumbai: India based tech-brand, Lava has introduced a budget-friendly smartphone packed with impressive features in the market. The new smartphone named ‘Lava Yuva Star 2’ is available in a single configuration of 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage, priced at just Rs 6,499. Buyers can choose between two colours: Radiant Black and Sparking Ivory. This budget phone features a spacious 6.75-inch HD+ display with 2.5D glass that supports a 60Hz refresh rate. It utilizes an LCD screen and runs on a Unisoc octa-core processor. With 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage—expandable up to 512GB—this smartphone operates on the Android 14 Go Edition.

The Lava Yuva Star 2 supports dual SIM cards and has a dual-camera setup on the back, including a 13MP AI camera and a secondary 5MP camera for selfies and video calls. For security, it comes equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Additional features include a 3.5mm audio jack and FM radio. The phone is powered by a substantial 5,000mAh battery and supports 10W fast charging. Furthermore, it holds an IP54 rating, making it resistant to water and dust.