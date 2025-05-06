14 Dead in Rain-Related Incidents in Gujarat; IMD Warns of Thunderstorms

At least 14 people have died in rain-related incidents across Gujarat as thunderstorms, strong winds, and dust storms affected various regions, according to officials. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of more thunderstorms with lightning and winds reaching speeds of 50-60 km/h in the coming days. The unseasonal rains have particularly impacted 168 of the state’s 253 talukas, with significant rainfall in districts such as Kheda, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, and Vadodara.

The severe weather has caused widespread damage, including uprooted trees, collapsed structures, and hoardings, leading to numerous injuries. Thirteen deaths occurred on Monday due to lightning, electrocution, and falling debris, with the remaining fatality resulting from a lightning strike on Sunday. The worst-hit districts include Kheda, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, and Aravalli, with four deaths reported in Kheda alone. Several victims were crushed by falling trees and hoardings, while others died due to electrocution or lightning strikes.

The storm also caused a fire that destroyed over a dozen huts in Dahod district due to strong winds. The IMD forecasts more heavy rainfall in isolated parts of Banaskantha, Kutch, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, and Anand districts over the next three days. As a result of the unseasonal showers, daytime temperatures have dropped, and the IMD expects temperatures to fall further by 3-5 degrees Celsius in the coming days.