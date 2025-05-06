Yamaha launches 2025 Yamaha Aerox 155 in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd., launched its 2025 Aerox 155 Version S model in the Indian market. The maxi-scooter has been launched under its premier brand campaign – The Call of the Blue.

The 2025 Yamaha Aerox 155 is now tuned to comply with the stricter OBD-2B norms by the Indian government. It gets a 155cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke SOHC unit. The Aerox 155 is capable of throttling peak power and torque output of 15 hp and 13.9 Nm, respectively.

The maxi-sports scooter is now equipped with advanced Smart Key technology. It also gets a digital display unit that indicates speed, fuel and other useful data, the Y-connect bluetooth app allows the rider to connect the smartphone for navigation, call/sms alert and more.

Also Read: Foreign Portfolio Investors turn net buyers of Indian equities first time in three months

The Aerox 155 consists of an all-LED setup, with a Class D Bi-LED headlight in the front and 12 compact and densely situated LEDs that give a well-characterized appeal to the taillight.

The 2025 Aerox 155 will be available in two colours – the iconic Racing Blue and the distinct Ice Fluo Vermillion -.The Racing Blue variant features updated graphics, while the Metallic Black option continues to be available in the standard variant.

The Yamaha Aerox 155 has two variants in the catalogue- the Aerox 155 Standard and the Aerox 155 S. The prices of the 2025 Yamaha Aerox 155 start from Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom).