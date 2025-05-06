Limited edition Jeep Wrangler Willys 41 launched in India

Mumbai: The US-based leading car maker, Jeep, has brought the iconic Wrangler Willys ‘41 Special Edition to the Indian market. The Jeep Wrangler Willys 41 pays homage to the original 1941 Jeep Willys. The model has been launched with a price tag of Rs 73.16 lakh (ex-showroom). Only 30 units will be sold across the country, making the edition super exclusive in the segment.

The Special Series is offered in a bold new “41 Green” colour, available only with this edition. The Wrangler Willys ’41 is instantly distinguished by its exclusive 1941 hood decal and military-inspired aesthetic. This launch also marks the debut of the ’41 Green paint option in India. The Wrangler Willys ’41 Special Edition is distinguished by its unique 1941 hood decal and an exclusive Willys-inspired 41 green colour reminiscent of its military origins.

This limited-edition model is packed with a suite of rugged and functional enhancements, including power side steps, grab handles, floor mats, 1941 hood decal, and front & rear dash cams. The limited edition comes equipped with premium features such as Powered Side steps, Digital Video Recorder (Front & Rear), Grab Handles – Front & Rear, All Weather Floor Mats. The other notable features include a 12.3-inch infotainment system with new Uconnect 5 OS, supported by all the wireless car-connect technology. It also gets a semi-digital cluster, off-roading camera with washer, automatic climate control, 12-way powered front seats, stability control, and hill descent control.

The Wrangler Willys edition uses the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. It generates a maximum power of 270 hp of power and 400 nm of torque. The unit is paired with an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.