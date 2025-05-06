Commodity Market: Gold price crosses Rs 72,000 mark again

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold crossed Rs 72,000 mark again in Kerala. Gold price is crossing this mark after a week. Gold price gained in the state for second straight day. Gold is priced at Rs 72,200, up by Rs 2000 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 9025, up by Rs 250.

Gold price gained for first time this month on yesterday. Gold price edged higher yesterday by Rs 160 per 8 gram. Gold remained unchanged on Sunday and Saturday. Before that gold price declined by Rs 1720 per 8 gram in two days. On April 22, gold price crossed Rs 74,000 for first time. On April 21, gold price crossed Rs 72,000 mark for first time. On April 17, gold price crossed Rs 71,000 mark for first time in the state. Gold price crossed Rs 70,000 mark on April 13. Gold was priced at Rs 57,200 per 8 gram and Rs 7150 per 1 gram on January 1 this year.

In other major markets, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs96,220/10 gm. 22-carat gold was priced at ?88,202/10 gm. Silver prices today are at Rs 96,520/kg

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 95,950 per 10 gram, up by Rs 1,301 from the previous session’s closing price. Meanwhile, June silver futures were at Rs 96,650 per kg, rising by Rs 2,125.

In global markets, price of spot gold rose 0.1% to $3,337.69 an ounce to hit its highest level since April 29 earlier in the session, but it later retreated and was trading flat at $3,330.16. U.S. gold futures rose 0.5% to $3,338.30.Among other metals, spot silver rose 0.1% to $32.53 an ounce, platinum was steady at $959.30 and palladium was unchanged at $940.50.