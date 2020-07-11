Tovino Thomas announces his next movie ‘Kala’

Malayalam film buffs heart throbe Tovino Thomas today announced his latest movie ‘Kala’,in which he will be playing the lead male character.Rohith VS who directed Ibliz and the Adventures of Omana kuttan will be in the directors chair for this movie.The screen play is done by Rohith-Yadu Pushpakaran duo.

Cinematography is done by Akhil George and the trio of Tovino,Rohith and Akhil teams to form the production department.’Kilometers and Kilometers’,an another Tovino flick was postponed just before its release owing to the present Covid regulations.