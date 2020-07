Bollywood actor Amit Sadh underwent Covid tests after his ‘Breath:in to the shadows, co-star Abhishek Bachchan tested Covid positive.The test reports for Sadh returned negative results.

Amit Sadh on Monday confirmed through a tweet that he is given clearance and the test came out negative.”I thank all for the prayers and well wishes.The test result was negative,Together we stay strong”,tweeted Sadh.