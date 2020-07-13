Actress Kasthuri Shankar gets trolled for sharing her swimsuit pics : Watch Here

Kasthuri Shankar is an Indian film actress who has appeared in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada language films.After winning the Miss Madras 1992 beauty pageant, Kasthuri began an acting career through Kasthuri Raja’s Aatha Un Koyilile (1991). In the early 2010s, she made a comeback and took on roles as a supporting actress and as a television host.

Kasthuri, in her recent Instagram stories, shut down trolls with a few more pictures in a swimsuit. She wrote, “To all those getting all worked up over a simple swimsuit

A mom teaching her kid to swim is not ‘sexy’ or ‘shocking’.

This is NOT a hot pic”

Sharing yet another picture of hers, she wrote, “THIS is a hot pic ! #TakeThat B-)”