Actress Rachel White tests positive for Covid-19

Rachel White confirmed yesterday that she has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently at home quarantine. The actor, who is currently in Kolkata, took to Twitter on Saturday night and asked her fans to pray for her speedy recovery.

“I have tested COVID-19 positive. Quarantined at home. Please keep me in your prayers as I set off on my path to recovery,” she tweeted. Rachel has worked in films like Dharma Productions’ Emraan Hashmi-Kangana Ranaut-starrer Ungli and Har Har Byomkesh in Bengali.

Rachel in ab earlier post wished speedy recovery for Koel Mallick who was tested positive before her.“Dear Lord ! Praying for your health and well being. Get well soon,” she had written.