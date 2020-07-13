Desi Pharma company slashes the price for Covid drug by 27%

Mumbai based Glenmark Pharma had slashed the prices for its antiviral drug, Favipiravir by 27 percent. Fabipiravir is available commercially under the brand name Fabiflu and is used for the symptomatic treatment of Covid patients. With the new price cut Fabiflu tablet is available at Rs 75 per tablet.

Glenmark launched Fabiflu last month at a price of Rs 103 per tablet. “The price reduction has been made possible through benefits gained from higher yields and better scale, as both the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and formulations are made at Glenmark’s facilities in India, the benefits of which are being passed on to patients in the country,” the company statement said.

“Our internal research shows us that we launched FabiFlu in India at the lowest market cost as compared to the cost of Favipiravir in other countries where it is approved. And now we hope that this further price reduction will make it even more accessible for patients across the country,” Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Senior Vice President and Head – India business Alok Malik said.

The post marketing survey done by the company on the effectiveness of the drug returned positive and the drug is safe for use against Covid, added Malik.