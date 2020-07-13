Hollywood star Kelly Preston,dies of cancer at 57

Kelly Preston-the dazzling beauty of 80’s Hollywood, best known for her work in films ‘Mischief’, ‘Twins’ and ‘Jerry Maguire’, has died fighting a two year battle with breast cancer. She was 57.

John Travolta, her husband of 29 years, shared the news of her demise on his Instagram account.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many,” Travolta said.

Preston had a lengthy acting career in movies and television, starring opposite Kevin Costner in the 1999 film “For the Love of the Game.” In 2003, she starred in “What a Girl Wants” and as the mom in the live-action adaptation of “The Cat in the Hat.” The following year she appeared in the music video for Maroon 5’s “She Will Be Loved.”

Russell Crowe tweeted that he met Preston “first in late ’92 I think,” adding, “In 1995 we auditioned together for Breaking Up, Salma Hayek got that gig.” Crowe said he hadn’t seen Preston much, “but when I did, she was always the same sparkly eyed gem.”