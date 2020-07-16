Coronavirus : Actress Rekha refuses to get tested for COVID19

Actress Rekha has refused get COVID-19 test done after security guard tests positive, revealed a recent reports.

A few days ago, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed the 65-year-old actor’s bungalow ‘Sea Springs’ and then advised her to get tested but she has not gotten it done yet.

Filmfare reported the actress, who has been living in home isolation over the past few weeks has claimed that she did not come in close contact with the infected staff.

According to reports, four other watchmen in the area have contracted the virus.

The four watchmen work in bungalows close to Rekha’s bungalow in the Bandstand area of Bandra. They have been been shifted to BMC COVID-19 facility, reports indiatoday.in.

The report further states that nine others who came in contact with those affected have been tested and their reports are awaited.

Sea Springs has been declared a containment zone and BMC has sanitised the locality.