4 die, 11 injured in bus-truck collision in Dubai

At least 4 people lost their lives and 11 others injured as a truck collided with a bus transporting workers on Emirates Road in Dubai.

According to Dubai police, the accident occurred as the driver tried to pullover his truck, which broke down on the third lane of Al Nahda bridge when the bus rammed into the vehicle.

“Four people lost their lives while 11 were injured. Of the injured, one person’s condition is severe, two others suffered moderate injuries while eight of them sustained minor abrasions,” top official of Dubai police said.