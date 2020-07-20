“COVID-19 will disappear if Muslims allowed to offer namaz at mosques”,says Samajwadi Party MP

Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman, on Monday, said that the novel COVID-19 will disappear if Muslims are allowed to offer namaz at mosques.

Rahman, who represents the Sambhal constituency in Uttar Pradesh, further demanded that markets be opened for the Bakra Eid festival which is on August 12.

“I want markets to open before Bakra Eid so that we can easily purchase cattle for the purpose of sacrificing them during the festival. We also demand that mosques be opened so than we can offer namaz twice a day during Eid. I believe that when we will apologise in the mosques, pray for coronavirus to end, God will listen to our prayers and the situation will improve,” he said.