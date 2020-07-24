Centre issues guidelines for Independence day celebrations,Calls to utilize maximum technology

The Ministry of Home affairs issued fresh guidelines for the Independence Day celebration on August 15 across the nation.The MHA has asked all the states, UTs, government offices, Governors and other authorities to refrain from the large congregation of public and urged them to utilize maximum technology for conducting celebration proceedings.

“All programmes should be organized in a way that a large congregation of people is avoided and technology is used in the best possible manner for celebration befitting the occasion. The events organized could be web-cast in order to reach out to people at large, who are not able to participate”, the guidelines directed.

“The traditional speech of the Prime Minister at the Red Fort would be done with the regular 21 gun salute and the singing of the national anthem”, the directives added.