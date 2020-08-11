Artists got attacked for “Murals”….Read more !!!

The artist is only known by his Instagram handle Lushsux and his passion lately has been painting murals of 50 Cent looking like other famous people. He’s done murals of 50 Cent looking like Mike Tyson, Post Malone, Donald Trump, Mike Pence and many other famous people.



At first it seemed like 50 Cent was amused by this artist. He would often share his Instagram posts and give this guy semi-sarcastic shoutouts on his account. There was even some praise where he wondered how Lushsux managed to do these murals so quick and make it look so easy. And if you think about it, it is pretty impressive how the artist manages to make these murals so quickly yet so well and the resemblance is uncanny even when he’s mixing celebs.



But that wonder soon turned into half-hearted irritation when murals of 50 Cent toothless, and 50 Cent looking like Taylor Swift showed up. The rapper has been jokingly saying that he’s annoyed and that the artist needs a whooping for doing that. 50 Cent also is confused as to why the artist chose him as his primary subject for murals.



It’s all fun and games until someone gets hurt and, what do you know, that’s exactly what happened. It seems like some of the not so bright 50 Cent fans took his captions too seriously and decided to do his bidding. The mural artist recently posted on his Instagram that he has been attacked by 6 or 7 people while doing his latest 50 Cent mural. He ended up in a hospital and posted a picture of his pillow with traces of blood on it.



