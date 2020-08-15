Gulf country extends suspension on prayers at mosques

A gulf country has extended the suspension on prayers at mosques. Bahrain government has announced this. Bahrain government has extended the ban on prayers at mosques, collective worship and religious assemblies. This was announced by the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs .

The suspension will be maintained until the rate of coronavirus (COVID-19) infections decreases to the desired levels set by the authorities.The decision was taken following consultations between the council and the National Taskforce for Combating COVID-19.