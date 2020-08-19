Airline in UAE announces special passenger flights to 3 Indian cities

Abu Dhabi based airline company, Etihad Airways has announced special passenger flights to 3 Indian cities. The special passenger flights will be from Abu Dhbai to Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai. The flights will start from August 21.

The flights can be booked 24/7 through Hala Travel Management. Flights must be booked at least 24 hours in advance. The necessary travel documents will be collected and processed by Hala travel consultants.

Travellers leaving Abu Dhabi to India are required to show a negative COVID-19 PCR test result from a government accredited medical facility, received within 96 hours before departure. A negative result certificate will exempt the traveller from mandatory quarantine on arrival in India.

Flight schedule:

Abu Dhabi to Mumbai

21, 23, 24 August (Departure — 21:25) (Arrival — 2:00)

Abu Dhabi to Delhi

23 August (Departure — 22:15) (Arrival — 3:15)

Abu Dhabi to Bengaluru

21 August (Departure — 19:55) (Arrival — 1:20)