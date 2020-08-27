Coronavirus : Another Union Minister tests positive for Covid-19

NEW DELHI : Local MP and Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Krishan Pal Gurjar on Thursday tested positive for Covid.

Stating that he has isolated himself and has shifted to his Delhi residence, Gurjar said he got tested after developing symptoms a couple of days back. However, he added that all his family members have tested negative.

Gurjar’s camp office in Sector 28 here has been sanitised and closed down. “All the staff members and locals who came in contact with me have been advised to get tested,” said the MP. He is second senior BJP leader in the district after Haryana Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma, to get infected with coronavirus.

Meanwhile, 21 officials of the district administration, including the Estate Officer, HSVP, 10 employees of his office and same number of employees of the RTA office here have test positive for Covid.