Coronavirus : Chief Minister inaugurates COVID-19 plasma bank

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik virtually inaugurated COVID-19 Plasma Bank at Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital (SLN MCH) in Koraput on Thursday. This is the sixth plasma bank in the state.

“Further strengthening preparedness against COVID19, CM Naveen Patnaik has inaugurated Plasma Bank at SLN MCH, Koraput. The CM said the plasma bank will not only set a new milestone but also strengthen the faith of tribal communities on advanced medical procedure,” Chief Minister`s Office (CMO) said in a tweet.