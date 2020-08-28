Coronavirus in UAE : Latest updates about new cases and death

UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 390 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 389 recoveries. One death was also reported.

As many as 79,680 new Covid-19 tests have been carried out, the ministry added.

Concerned by the spike in cases, health authorities have called upon residents to adhere to precautionary measures against Covid-19 as it is a national responsibility.

Doctors called on residents not to let their guard down as the UAE on Thursday reported 491 Covid-19 cases, the highest in nearly 50 days. The total number of infections on Thursday marked a 23 per cent increase over the recorded cases on Wednesday that stood at 399. A total of 339 cases were reported on Tuesday, compared to 275 on Monday. Doctors have warned that a Covid-19 comeback could put tremendous pressure on the healthcare system and have urged residents not to let their guards down. They said people should not forget that they have not been exposed to the dangers of Covid because of the exemplary measures taken by the UAE government to curb the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education (MoE) said that schools will be shut temporarily or asked to operate at reduced capacity if the number of Covid-19 cases increase, Ahead of the school reopening on August 30 when some students will attend classes physically, the ministry issued a set of guidelines outlining contingency plans in the event of spiralling of Covid-19 cases.