Coronavirus : Indian wrestler tests positive for COVID-19

India’s top woman wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Friday said she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Selected for this year’s Khel Ratna award, the Asian and Commonwealth Games gold-medallist, had been training at her village in Sonepat with coach Om Prakash.

“Yes, I have tested positive for COVID-19 when my sample was taken in Sonepat before the dress rehearsal for the awards ceremony,” Vinesh told PTI.

“I will recover soon, God willing. I am in isolation at home,” she added.

The 26-year-old will skip Saturday’s virtual ceremony for the National Sports Awards distribution.

She is one among five athletes chosen for the country’s highest sporting honour this year.