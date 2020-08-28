Coronavirus : Number of COVID19 cases cross 33 lakh mark in India

New Delhi: India has reported 75,760 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours and the COVID-19 tally crossed 33-lakh mark on Thursday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW). With 1,023 new deaths, the cumulative deaths have reached 60,472.

A total of 33,10,235 coronavirus cases have been reported in the country so far, including 7,25,991 active cases, 25,23,772 cured/discharged/migrated.

Maharashtra reported 14,718 new cases and 355 deaths today. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 7,33,568 including 5,31,563 recoveries and 23,444 deaths. The number of active cases are 1,78,234, as per the Maharashtra Health department.

Tamil Nadu reported 5,981 new cases of coronavirus, 5,870 recoveries, and 109 deaths. In Delhi, 22 deaths and 1,840 COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 1,67,604 including 13,208 active cases, 1,50,027 recoveries, and 4,369 deaths, as per the Delhi’s Health Department.

The testing speed in the country is also scoring a new high by each passing day. Indian has tested nearly 3.9 crore tests so far, with more than nine lakh coronavirus tests performed in the last 24 hours.