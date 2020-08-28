Covid-19 Updates: 321 recoveries in Bahrain

The Ministry of Health in Bahrain has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 317 new cases of coronavirus, along with 321 recoveries and 2 deaths were reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours.

Of the newly diagnosed cases, 168 were among expatriate workers, 194 were contacts of active cases, and 1 was travel related.

The total number of recoveries climbed to 47,370. The death toll rose at 188.

As many as 10,860 Covid-19 tests were carried out on August 27.There are currently 33 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 68 cases receiving treatment. 3,165 cases are stable out of a total of 3,198 active cases.