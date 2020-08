The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. As per the data updated by the ministry 77,266 new coronavirus cases and 1,057 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. India’s Covid-19 tally crossed 33 lakh-mark .

The overall infection tally now stands at 33,87,501. In thisĀ 7,42,023 are active cases. The overall recoveries climbed to 25,83,948. The death toll stands at 61,529.