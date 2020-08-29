Coronavirus : State govt extends lockdown restrictions till September 30

Ranchi : In an attempt to contain COVID-19 outbreak, the Jharkhand government on Friday ordered an extension of lockdown related restrictions currently in place in the state within the containment zones up to September 30, 2020.

As per the latest order, the Jharkhand administration said that all economic activities, not specifically prohibited, shall be permitted outside the containment zones.

Large congregations including, social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions or processions will remain banned during the above-mentioned period.

Educational institutions, including schools, colleges, training and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed.

Swimming pools, gymnasiums, cinema halls, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will remain closed.

Interstate transport by bus remains prohibited.

Religious places/places of worship shall remain closed to general public barring those specifically permitted in accordance with the orders of Supreme Court. “The issue of the remaining religious places as per the aforesaid orders of the apex court is being examined and the orders in this regard will be issued separately,” the order stated.

The latest rules come into effect with immediate effect.