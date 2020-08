The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare updated the coronavirus situation in the country. As per the data released by the ministry 76,472 new coronavirus cases and 1,021 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. India’s Covid-19 tally crossed 34 lakh-mark.

The total cases of coronavirus infections stand at 34,63,973 while the death toll climbed to 62,550 . The overall recoveries reached at 26,48,999.