Indian expat wins a prize of “Dh1 million” in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi raffle draw !!!

UAE ; A native of punjab, based in Sharjah won Dh10 million in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi raffle draw on Thursday and this jackpot will not be shared as the winner bought the ticket all by himself.Gurpreet Singh purchased the lucky ticket number 067757 on August 12. The 35-year-old has been in the UAE for the past 32 years and hopes to finally settle down in there itself.

The winner reached dubai at the age of three and his father was working there at that time.Now he has retired and went back to the native place.gurpreet works in dubai and lives in sharjah with the family.Now he is planning to offer a better lifestyle for the family by owning a house.He also stated that he would like to get back the aged parents as a dream came true.Singh will explore the possibilities of availing the retirement visa programme for his father.

Singh has been participating in the Big Ticket raffle for more than two years but hardly follows the draw live on social media platforms. He wasn’t aware about the change in timing of the raffle because of the pandemic. The IT manager thought it was a prank call when the organisers gave him a call.Singh demands everyone to keep trying their luck at the lucky draw.

The promotion of next month’s Dh12 million draw will run till September 30 and the draw date is October 3. Apart from the jackpot, there are six additional cash prizes and another promotion to win luxury cars.One raffle ticket costs Dh500, but for Dh1,000 one can three tickets in a buy-two-get-one-free offer.Tickets can be bought from the official website www.bigticket.ae or through Big Ticket stores at the Abu Dhabi International Airport arrivals hall counter and Al Ain International Airport.