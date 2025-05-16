Pakistani Crew Member Denied Entry at Karnataka Port

A Pakistani citizen aboard the cargo ship MT R Ocean, which arrived at Karnataka’s Karwar Port on May 12 carrying bitumen from Iraq, was denied entry into India by port authorities, according to the Indian Coast Guard. The vessel had 17 crew members: 14 Indians, two Syrians, and one Pakistani national, with the captain also being Indian. Following directives from Police Inspector Nischal Kumar, the Pakistani and Syrian crew members were not allowed to disembark due to current strained India-Pakistan relations. The captain also confiscated their mobile phones as per the police orders. After unloading cargo, the ship departed back to Iraq.

The denial of entry follows broader national security concerns after the deadly Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed 26 lives. In response, India has suspended all Pakistani visas and imposed a complete entry ban on Pakistani nationals. The Indian military launched Operation Sindoor to strike at terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. These actions reflect heightened security and diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

During a visit to Srinagar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reiterated India’s strong position on national security and condemned Pakistan’s repeated, irresponsible nuclear threats. Speaking to soldiers at Badami Bagh Cantonment, he said Operation Sindoor was a powerful message to terrorists and their backers in Pakistan that they are not safe. Singh questioned the safety of Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal and called for international oversight by the IAEA. He also praised Indian soldiers for their bravery in targeting enemy positions across the border, declaring the nation’s pride in their armed forces.