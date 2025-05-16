Dell launches three new AI PCs in India: Details

Mumbai: Dell launched a wide range of artificial intelligence (AI) PCs in India. The lineup comprises three models — Dell 14 Plus, Dell 16 Plus, and Dell 14 2-in-1. Dell 14 2-in-1 price in India starts at Rs. 96,899. Meanwhile, the Dell 14 Plus and Dell 16 Plus models are priced at Rs. 1,15,799 and Rs. 1,08,499, respectively for the base configurations. The laptops will be available for purchase via Dell.com, Dell Exclusive Stores, retail partners like Croma, Reliance Retail and Vijay Sales, and other multi-brand outlets and leading e-commerce platforms.

The Dell 14 Plus and 14 2-in-1 models feature a 14-inch 2.5K (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) anti-glare non-touchscreen display and 14-inch full HD+ (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) touch screen display, respectively. Meanwhile, the Dell 16 Plus has a 16-inch full HD+ (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) screen. The 2-in-1 model comes with a 360-degree hinge which helps it transition between laptop, tablet, tent, and stand modes.

All models have up to 300nits peak brightness. They can be configured with up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 256V processor with eight cores and a peak clock speed of 4.8GHz. They also come with a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) which alone is claimed to deliver a peak performance of 47 tera operations per second (TOPS). Dubbed AI PCs, the new Dell Plus models come with Copilot+ capabilities. The company also offers AI-driven tools such as Recall and Cocreator to help users in maximising their productivity.

The entire Dell Plus lineup features ExpressCharge technology which can power up the laptop up to 80 percent in 60 minutes. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, Thunderbolt 4 with DisplayPort 2.1, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.