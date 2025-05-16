Indian Railways announces new summer special trains

Mumbai: Western Railway has announced the operation of two pairs of special fare trains connecting key destinations from Mumbai. These trains were announced for passengers heading towards Palitana in Gujarat and Gaya in Bihar.

The first special train, numbered 09009, will depart from Bandra Terminus in Mumbai on Sunday, May 18th, 2025, at 7:25 pm, reaching Palitana at 9:25 am the following day. The return journey, on train number 09010, will commence from Palitana on Monday, May 19th, 2025, at 8:30 pm, arriving at Bandra Terminus at 10:45 am the next day. This train will stop at Borivali, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, Botad, Dhola, Songadh, and Sihor Gujarat. The train will feature AC 3 Tier (Economy) and AC Chair Car coaches.

The second pair of special trains will serve the Udhna (Surat) to Gaya route. Train number 09039 will depart from Udhna every Friday at 10:00 pm, reaching Gaya at 3:15 am on Sunday. This service will run weekly from May 23rd to June 27th, 2025. For the return journey, train number 09040 will depart from Gaya every Sunday at 7:10 am, arriving at Udhna at 2:00 pm the following day. This train will operate from May 25th to June 29th, 2025. En route. This train will stop at Chalthan, Bardoli, Nandurbar, Amalner, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Sasaram, and Dehri on Sone. This train will comprise Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.