India records 5.1% unemployment in April

New Delhi: The rate of unemployment in the country, stood at 5.1 per cent in April this year. The first monthly Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation showed this. Until now, the labour force survey was released on a quarterly as well as annual basis.

The latest data collected in current weekly status (CWS) showed that unemployment rate for persons of all ages during April 2025 worked out to be 5.1 per cent in April 2025. The pace of joblessness among men stayed slightly higher at 5.2 per cent compared to that of women at 5 per cent. Joblessness among those in the age group of 15-29 was 13.8 per cent across the country. The rate of unemployment in urban areas stood at 17.2 per cent, while it was 12.3 per cent in rural areas.

CWS refers to the activity status determined on the basis of a reference period of last 7 days preceding the date of survey.

The study further showed that unemployment rate (UR) among women in the age group of 15-29 was 14.4 across the country (rural urban), while it was 23.7 in cities and 10.7 per cent in villages. Joblessness among men aged 15-29 years was recorded at 13.6 per cent in the country, while it was 15 per cent in cities and 13 per cent in villages.

The data also showed that Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) among people aged 15 years and above was 55.6 per cent during April 2025. The participation rate in rural areas was 58.0 per cent while it was 50.7 per cent in urban areas.

LFPR among males aged 15 years and above in rural and urban areas were 79.0 per cent and 75.3 per cent, respectively. Among females aged 15 years and above, the rate of labour force participation was 38.2 per cent for rural areas during April 2025.

LFPR refers to the percentage of persons in labour force (i.e. working or seeking or available for work) in the population. Worker Population Ratio (WPR) defines the proportion of those who are employed among total population.

WPR in rural areas among those aged 15 years and above was 55.4 per cent in April, the data showed. The ratio in urban areas was 47.4 per cent, while the overall WPR at the national level was recorded at 52.8 per cent last month.

WPR among females aged 15 years and above in rural and urban areas were 36.8 per cent and 23.5 per cent respectively. The overall female WPR of the same age group at the country level was 32.5 per cent.

Across the country, a total of 7,511 first-stage sampling units have been surveyed during April 2025. The number of households surveyed was 89,434 (49,323 in rural areas and 40,111 in urban areas) and number of persons surveyed was 3,80,838 (2,17,483 in rural areas and 1,63,355 in urban areas).