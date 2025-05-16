Oppo launches two new smartphones

Mumbai: Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G was launched in China alongside the Oppo Reno 14 5G. Oppo Reno 14 5G price in China starts at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 33,200) for the 12GB+256GB option, while the 16GB+256GB variant costs CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,600). The 12GB+512GB and 16GB+512GB versions are priced at CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 36,800) and CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 39,100), respectively. The top-of-the-line 16GB+1TB Oppo 14 5G option is listed at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 45,100). It comes in Mermaid, Pinellia Green, and Reef Black colourways.

Meanwhile, the price of the Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G begins at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,500) for the 12GB+256GB option. The 12GB+512GB and 16GB+512GB configurations are marked at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 45,100) and 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,400), respectively, while the highest 16GB+1TB variant is priced at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 53,400). The Pro variant of the Reno 14 5G series is offered in Calla Lily Purple, Mermaid, and Reef Black shades.

The Oppo Reno 14 5G and Reno 14 Pro 5G are equipped with 6.59-inch and 6.83-inch 1.5K flat OLED screens, respectively, with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 1,200 nits global peak brightness level, a 3,840Hz PWM dimming rate and Oppo’s Crystal Shield Glass protection. The handsets are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8350 and MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoCs, respectively. Both handsets support up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage, and Android 15-based ColorOS 15 skin on top.

The Oppo Reno 14 5G series phones carry 50-megapixel OIS-supported main cameras, 50-megapixel periscope shooters with 3.5x optical zoom, and 50-megapixel front camera sensors. The base Reno 14 5G handset has an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, while the Pro variant uses a 50-megapixel sensor with its ultra-wide-angle lens.

The Oppo Reno 14 5G is backed by a 6,000mAh battery, while the Pro variant packs a 6,200mAh cell. Both phones support 80W wired fast charging. The Pro version supports 50W AIRVOOC wireless fast charging as well. Both handsets are claimed to meet IP66+IP68+IP69 dust and water-resistant ratings. They have in-display fingerprint sensors for security and offer 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and a USB Type-C port.