Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty settle lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices- BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty- ended the week’s last trading session lower. BSE Sensex settled 200.15 points or 0.24 per cent lower at 82,330.59. NSE Nifty 50 slipped 42.30 points or 0.17 per cent to end at 25,019.80. The benchmark indices edged lower amid profit-booking in financial and IT stocks.

The broader markets outperformed the benchmarks, with small-cap shares leading the charge. The Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices closed with gains of 1.86 per cent and 0.94 per cent, respectively.

Eternal, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, ITC, and IndusInd Bank were the top gainers. Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, State Bank of India, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra were among the top laggards.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 2,575 against 1,370 stocks that declined, and 154 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,099. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 80, and those that hit a 52-week low was 26. A total of 329 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 130 in the lower circuit.

The fear index, (India VIX) which gauges the volatility in the markets ended lower by 2.02 per cent at 16.55 points.

The sectoral markets ended on a mixed note on Friday. Among the sectoral indices on the NSE, Nifty IT, Metal, Pharma, and Healthcare settled lower, with losses of up to 0.84 per cent. Meanwhile, other indices settled higher, with Nifty Realty being the top gainer, ending 1.6 per cent higher.