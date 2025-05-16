Kerala Lawyer Beylin Das Remanded in Junior Assault Case; Bail Hearing Tomorrow

Advocate Beylin Das, accused of assaulting junior lawyer Adv. Syamili Justin, has been remanded to judicial custody by the Thiruvananthapuram Magistrate Court until May 27. His bail plea was heard today, but the court deferred its decision to tomorrow. The prosecution opposed bail, citing the severity of the offense and stressing that Beylin, being a legal professional, should have behaved more responsibly. They warned that granting bail could set a harmful precedent.

The defense argued that the incident arose from a disagreement between two junior lawyers, and Beylin only intervened as requested by a colleague. They claimed the matter was exaggerated and internal to their office. Beylin insisted he had no intention of disrespecting womanhood and denied any malicious intent, maintaining that his involvement was limited to mediation.

After being remanded, Beylin underwent a medical examination at Fort Hospital. The victim, Adv. Syamili Justin, expressed relief at the court’s decision, stating Beylin had admitted to the assault and that she felt justice was beginning to be served. When Beylin was brought to court from the Vanchiyoor police station, a large group of lawyers gathered in protest. Police, including the Shangumukham Assistant Commissioner, were deployed in strength. Beylin was arrested the previous evening while traveling in his brother’s Alto car by the DANSAF team and Thumba police.