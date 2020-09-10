Autopsy report revealed same-sex couple lived as “Heterosexuals” for 8 years !!!

Madhya Pradesh; “Same-Sex” couple lived together as husband and wife for eight years, till the death of the latter by suicide revealed that she was not a biological woman. The wife’s autopsy report was received by the police last week. The duo, who got married in 2012, presented themselves to their family and neighbours as a heterosexual couple and adopted a child two years after their wedding.

Additional superintendent of police, Sameer Yadav said that on August 11, the couple had a fight, following which the wife attempted suicide.“Both were badly injured in the fire. They had been admitted to a district hospital and were referred to Bhopal in serious condition on August 12.While the wife died on August 12, the husband died on August 16.” Yadav said.

“In the initial autopsy report, the doctors wrote that they were both men. When we asked the family, they said they had no idea about it.We waited for the detailed autopsy report. Last week, when we received the detailed report, we found that [the wife] was a male,” Yadav said.

The husband’s older brother, who did not wish to reveal his name, told that his brother lived separately in Sehore and he used to support the LGBT [lesbian gay bisexual transgender] movement, saying that one of his friends is gay and wanted to live a fear-free life.Transgender is an identity, and it is independent from a person’s biological sex. An autopsy cannot determine a person’s gender identity.