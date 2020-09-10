California wildfire: 3 dead as wildfire blasts in Northern California…

San Francisco: Three people were killed in the massive wildfire in California’s Butte County. As per the reports, two people had been found dead at one location and the third somewhere else.

The wildfire northeast of San Francisco has been burning for more than three weeks, forcing thousands to leave their homes and threatening other structures. Stoked by high winds, it has so far burnt a 25-mile path through mountainous terrain and parched foothills.

The massive blaze has even threatened the town of Paradise that was devastated just two years ago by the deadliest wildfire in California’s history. Since mid-August, fires in California have killed eight people, destroyed more than 3,600 structures, burned old-growth redwoods, charred chaparral and forced evacuations in communities near the coast, in wine country and along the Sierra Nevada.