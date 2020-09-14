BJP worker found hanging from a tree

A BJP worker was found hanging from a tree. The body of BJP activist Ganesh Roy was found hanging from a tree near his village in Khanati in the Goghat area West Bengal”s Hooghly district.

The BJP alleged he was murdered by members of the ruling Trinamool Congress. Roy was missing since Saturday evening.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh alleged that Roy was murdered by the TMC and then his body was hanged from the tree around midnight to spread panic among his party’s workers in the area.

“When a political party weaponises fear, terror, hooliganism, anarchy and violence, it is the end of the political fortunes of the party. The political organisation has lost the moral ground to address the common people. They want to scare away the people. In Bengal, even kids are saying that the rule of Mamata Banerjee is dwindling”, tweeted BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya .