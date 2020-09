A UAE royal has passed away in accident. Sheikh Ali bin Humaid bin Ahmed Al Mualla has passed away in a road accident on Wednesday.

“The Court of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, the Member of Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, mourns the death of Sheikh Ali bin Humaid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, as he died today morning in an accident,” a statement issued by the Royal Court said.