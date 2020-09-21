Higher education department asks universities to start PG admissions

The higher education department has asked universities to admit students to postgraduate courses. The admissions must be carry out through online mode from November 1 . The West Bengal higher education department has instructed this.

On September 16, the department had issued an order barring the universities from calling prospective candidates to campuses for counselling or verification of documents. The order states the date of commencement of admission of students to postgraduate courses.

Eligible applicants should be informed directly by the universities through email or telecommunication.The start of the academic session has not yet been announced.