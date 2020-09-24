Press Fight ; “Republic news channel’ Journalist assaulted by fellow reporter, See Video!!!

Mumbai ; A physical encounter broke out between journalists of two famous news channels in mumbai.Pradeep Bhandari, who is allied with Republic news channel,stated that he was slapped by a journalist from another news channel.

In a video of the incident, which has gets viral on Twitter, Bhandari is seen being pushed by a man who also attempts to slap him. The dispute happened before a Mumbai Police team which was seen trying to break what looked like an argument. It is unclear what led to the conflict.

Shocking and unacceptable, the way this journalist has assaulted a fellow-journalist @pradip103. Lost for words. Stay safe, Pradip. pic.twitter.com/dVh0RDQdBU — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) September 24, 2020

जानते है महाराष्ट्र में सच बोलने की क़ीमत क्या है?

कार्टेल के नामी-गिरामी चेहरे जैसे-जैसे एक्सपोज़ हो रहे है, उनका ग़ुस्सा और बढ़ता जा रहा है।जब पुलिस से भी काम नहीं बना तो आज NDTV और ABP के गुंडे पत्रकारों को मेरे पास हाथपाई करने भेज दिया। लेकिन मैं टूटने वालों में से नहीं हूँ। pic.twitter.com/z2fvH2KkUK — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी) (@pradip103) September 24, 2020

Bhandari later tweeted that “goons” claiming to be associated with two TV channels slapped him as they were “frustrated” with the exposes in the drug case being prosecuted by the NCB.No police complaint had been registered and there was no statement released from other news channels as yet.